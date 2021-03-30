InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on INNV. Piper Sandler began coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.80.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS INNV opened at $24.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. InnovAge has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $27.18.

In other InnovAge news, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy purchased 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $483,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Maureen Hewitt purchased 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,897.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.