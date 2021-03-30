Insider Buying: Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.44 per share, with a total value of C$48,752.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,600 shares in the company, valued at C$140,405.76.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quarterhill alerts:

On Friday, March 26th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.43 per share, with a total value of C$48,540.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,586.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 17,600 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.43 per share, with a total value of C$42,810.24.

Shares of Quarterhill stock opened at C$2.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Quarterhill Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.39 and a twelve month high of C$3.11. The stock has a market cap of C$289.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.