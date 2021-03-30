Insider Selling: AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director Sells 23,826 Shares of Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,014,511.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 750,469 shares in the company, valued at $31,954,970.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.27 and a beta of 1.84. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.89 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of AAR by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of AAR by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AAR by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AAR by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIR shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price target on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

