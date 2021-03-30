Insider Selling: CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX) Insider Sells 3,265 Shares of Stock

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX) insider Bruce Ferguson Grey sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total transaction of £326.50 ($426.57).

LON:CPX opened at GBX 8.85 ($0.12) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. CAP-XX Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 14.39 ($0.19). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.43 million and a PE ratio of -10.17.

About CAP-XX

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors and energy management systems primarily in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. It offers thin, prismatic, and cylindrical cell supercapacitors, which provides power support for pulsed loads, secure power back-up for mission critical applications, and independent power storage for clean-tech products.

