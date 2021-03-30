Insider Selling: Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Director Sells 8,389 Shares of Stock

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,137.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ECHO traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.81. The stock had a trading volume of 309,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $846.40 million, a P/E ratio of 129.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $754.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.44 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,962,000 after buying an additional 404,289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 640,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 602,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 577,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 35,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ECHO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.85.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.