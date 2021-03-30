Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells 11,046 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $1,466,466.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,389,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,318,875.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,233,630.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.94, for a total value of $2,791,860.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,499,273.58.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $1,199,160.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total value of $1,415,876.28.

On Friday, February 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $1,708,816.20.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total value of $1,568,520.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $2,010,151.08.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $1,644,660.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $1,928,742.06.

Moderna stock traded down $4.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.49. 11,017,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,283,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.56, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.45 and its 200-day moving average is $117.27.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Argus increased their target price on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

