Insider Selling: Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $453,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE MCO opened at $306.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.51. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $192.00 and a 52 week high of $307.86. The company has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 29.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 59.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.09.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

