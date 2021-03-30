Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 399 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 399 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,622,672 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,285,916,000 after purchasing an additional 550,059 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 82,447 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,436,127 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,353,711,000 after purchasing an additional 146,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the third quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,685 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $235.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $246.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

