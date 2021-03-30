Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 817,879 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 39,978 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $40,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.84.

INTC traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.38. 321,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,146,227. The stock has a market cap of $257.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

