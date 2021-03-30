Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,050,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,873 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $121,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446,916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,517,000 after purchasing an additional 281,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,845,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,955,000 after purchasing an additional 142,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ICE opened at $113.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $77.17 and a one year high of $119.02. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

