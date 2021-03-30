International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Sold by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. trimmed its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in International Money Express by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 406.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 96.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $789,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.83 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.44. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

