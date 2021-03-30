inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 242.7% from the February 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in inTEST by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 65,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in inTEST by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in inTEST during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,597,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in inTEST during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. inTEST has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $11.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.59 million, a P/E ratio of 568.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. inTEST had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 0.40%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on inTEST from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

