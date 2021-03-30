Invenomic Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 1,156 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Terry L. Blaker raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

NYSE LMT traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $371.75. 4,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,257. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $343.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

