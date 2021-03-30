Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $298,000 Stock Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94,631 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Titan International were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWI stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,604. The stock has a market cap of $565.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Titan International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $10.77.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $326.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.86 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TWI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

