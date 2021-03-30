Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $57,000 Holdings in SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX)

Invenomic Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in SRAX were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRAX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRAX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SRAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SRAX during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of SRAX in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

SRAX stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.47. 14,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,035. SRAX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

