Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 118,709 Shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Invenomic Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,709 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Drive Shack worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Drive Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 159.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 33,454 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on DS. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

DS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.04. 1,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,588,965. Drive Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $60.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Drive Shack Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS).

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.