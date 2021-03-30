Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Stake Boosted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11.

