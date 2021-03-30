Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of BSMN opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,240.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.