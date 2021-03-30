Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Up 266.7% in March

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock opened at $91.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.26. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $94.77.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.