Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (IVI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.35 on April 21st

Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (LON:IVI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 8.35 ($0.11) per share on Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Invesco Income Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $2.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:IVI opened at GBX 279.52 ($3.65) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £163.11 million and a PE ratio of -5.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Invesco Income Growth Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 284 ($3.71). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 270.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 252.17.

Invesco Income Growth Trust Company Profile

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

