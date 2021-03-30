Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 198.4% from the February 28th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) by 122.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 5.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of PSCM traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,844. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

