Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,163 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 86,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $41.49.

