Investors Purchase High Volume of Kandi Technologies Group Put Options (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 25,437 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 828% compared to the typical volume of 2,741 put options.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. Kandi Technologies Group has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $17.45. The company has a market cap of $355.76 million, a PE ratio of -46.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,377,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,552,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. 6.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.