Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 49,580 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,208% compared to the average volume of 3,791 put options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Humanigen from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Securities began coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humanigen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.69. The company had a trading volume of 164,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,833. Humanigen has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Humanigen will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 10,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $198,037.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,293,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,569,071. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 570,343 shares of company stock worth $10,818,028 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Humanigen by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

