Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.91.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $44.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $41.42 and a one year high of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.93 million. Equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $2,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $128,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,137 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

