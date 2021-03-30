IoT Chain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.95 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One IoT Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IoT Chain has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $11.57 million and $4.95 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002686 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00064405 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Coin Profile

IoT Chain (ITC) is a coin. It launched on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

