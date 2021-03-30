iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Update

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the February 28th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $58.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.84. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $62.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,239,000 after buying an additional 42,974 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 23,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000.

