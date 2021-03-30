iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Update

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the February 28th total of 237,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 60,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 23,315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COMT opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $31.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $27.35.

