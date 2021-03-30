iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Down 60.0% in March

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IBTG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,616. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $28.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 43.02% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

