iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $24,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000.

Shares of SOXX stock traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $410.78. The stock had a trading volume of 35,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,031. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $191.90 and a 12-month high of $443.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.65.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

