iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 111.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,519,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,851,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $286,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS opened at $99.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.25. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.34 and a 52-week high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

