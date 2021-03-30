iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 323.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,165 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.05% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 294.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,183,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 299.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 15,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 298.2% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $86.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.29. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $93.67.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

