Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Critical Analysis

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Itaú Unibanco and First Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itaú Unibanco 0 2 1 0 2.33 First Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00

Itaú Unibanco currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.48%. First Bank has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential downside of 15.05%. Given Itaú Unibanco’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Itaú Unibanco is more favorable than First Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Itaú Unibanco and First Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itaú Unibanco 10.91% 13.88% 1.10% First Bank 19.27% 8.29% 0.85%

Risk and Volatility

Itaú Unibanco has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bank has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Itaú Unibanco and First Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itaú Unibanco $46.91 billion 1.00 $6.87 billion $0.71 6.79 First Bank $88.17 million 2.63 $13.44 million $0.74 16.70

Itaú Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank. Itaú Unibanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Itaú Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Itaú Unibanco pays out 4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bank pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of Itaú Unibanco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of First Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Bank beats Itaú Unibanco on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services. The company also provides property and casualty insurance covering loss, damage, or liabilities for assets or persons, as well as life insurance covering death and personal accidents; and reinsurance products. It serves retail customers, account and non-account holders, individuals and legal entities, high income clients, microenterprises, and companies. The company was formerly known as ItaÃº Unibanco Banco MÃºltiplo S.A. and changed its name to ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. operates a subsidiary of IUPAR – ItaÃº Unibanco ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer loans, which consist of auto, personal, and traditional installment loans, as well as other loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone, as well as ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; and remote deposit capture and cash management services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 18 full-service branches in Mercer County, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Morris, and Somerset Counties in New Jersey, as well as in Bucks and Chester Counties in Pennsylvania. First Bank was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.