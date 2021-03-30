iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

Separately, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

ITOS traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.37. 242,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,049. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $30.81. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). Equities research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $605,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,662,000 after purchasing an additional 988,298 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

