ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of ITT worth $49,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ITT by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ITT by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.43.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $89.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $91.67.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

