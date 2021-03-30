J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

JDWPF opened at $17.50 on Friday. J D Wetherspoon has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.