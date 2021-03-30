Jacobsen Capital Management Grows Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,251,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46,132.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,602,000 after acquiring an additional 282,793 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.31. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,680. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.27 and a 1 year high of $51.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average of $51.40.

