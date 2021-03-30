James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,400 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the February 28th total of 695,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JRVR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Get James River Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.12. 10,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,821. James River Group has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Research analysts predict that James River Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in James River Group in the 4th quarter worth $15,086,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in James River Group by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 764,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,564,000 after buying an additional 208,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,498,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,114,000 after buying an additional 119,821 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth $5,149,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in James River Group by 169,900.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 84,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.