Jane Street Group LLC Buys 22,276 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,276 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,048. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $77.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.04.

