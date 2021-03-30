Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763,217 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period.

FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,472. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.03. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.84 and a 52 week high of $60.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th.

