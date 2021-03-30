Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIS)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIS) by 212.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,422 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.21% of Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CHIS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.50. 2,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,441. Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $39.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.56.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.