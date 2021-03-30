Jane Street Group LLC Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,577,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $6,340,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,748,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $3,024,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $866,000.

East Resources Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,577. East Resources Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76.

East Resources Acquisition Company Profile

East Resources Acquisition Company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

