Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 349,711 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 833,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,711 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $32,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in Rollins by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Rollins by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Rollins by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 509.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average is $37.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 67.46 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

ROL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

