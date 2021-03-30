Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $29,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. FMR LLC raised its position in Chubb by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after purchasing an additional 876,961 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Chubb by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,030,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,593,000 after purchasing an additional 481,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Chubb by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,645,000 after purchasing an additional 452,514 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Chubb by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 890,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,432,000 after purchasing an additional 387,699 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Chubb by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 361,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,706,000 after purchasing an additional 251,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $160.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.76.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.