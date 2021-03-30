Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 805,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,367,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNTE. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,973,000.

NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.94.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

