Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Position Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,691 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Janus Henderson Group worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $35.23.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.43 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

