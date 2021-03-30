Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 262,630 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.61% of Douglas Emmett worth $31,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 195,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DEI opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

