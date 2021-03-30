Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 144.5% from the February 28th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of JPXGY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.08. 67,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,752. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34. Japan Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $14.21.

Get Japan Exchange Group alerts:

About Japan Exchange Group

Japan Exchange Group, Inc provides and operates markets for exchange-traded financial instruments in Japan. The company offers market facilities for securities, securities index futures, and securities options trading, as well as financial instruments obligation assumption services; and publicizes market quotations and facilitates fairness of securities trading.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.