Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the February 28th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 35.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the third quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter worth $547,000.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

