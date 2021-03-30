Jarvis Network (JRT) Hits Market Cap of $4.32 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 30th. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $4.32 million and $794,589.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Jarvis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00057814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.23 or 0.00250499 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.49 or 0.00888986 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00050045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00075844 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00030188 BTC.

Jarvis Network Token Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en.

Jarvis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

